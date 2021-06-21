Big Sky Beats: “Music in the Mountains”

By Julia Barton EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Of everything that we missed out on last summer due to the pandemic, one overwhelming gap seemed to be live music. Thursday nights in Big Sky have been well known for free outdoor concerts for years, and after taking the summer off in 2020, Music in the Mountains is back. Here’s a playlist of songs from this year’s lineup of artists to get you excited for what is to come. To read more about the lineup, click here.