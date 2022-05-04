Culture
Big Sky Beats: River Runoff
By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF
The seasons are changing once again as we transition from a wintry wonderland to “mud season.” The sun shines, the snow melts and the ground slurps up as much of the snowpack as it can; Creeks begin to gurgle, rivers begin to roar and Ousel Falls gushes alive from its frozen state.
In peak runoff season, the Gallatin River turns into a whitewater kayaker or rafter’s playground: The powerful free-flowing river features Class 4 rapids and water levels that rise by 1,000 cubic feet per second in a matter of days.
Gear up and listen to the Big Sky Beats: River Runoff playlist on Spotify to get in the mood for your spring adventure on the river.
- “Keep Pushin” by REO Speeedwagon
- “Unknown Legend” by Shovels & Rope, Shakey Graves
- “Mountain Music” by Alabama
- “Mighty River” by Railroad Earth
- “Tonight We Ride” by Paul Eason
- “Fish and Whistle” by John Prine
- “Float On” by Modest Mouse
- “Mission” by Moon Taxi
- “Midnight Rider” by Allman Brothers Band
- “River Man” by The Last Bandoleros
