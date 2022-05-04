Connect with us

Big Sky Beats: River Runoff

Published

8 hours ago

on

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

The seasons are changing once again as we transition from a wintry wonderland to “mud season.” The sun shines, the snow melts and the ground slurps up as much of the snowpack as it can; Creeks begin to gurgle, rivers begin to roar and Ousel Falls gushes alive from its frozen state.

In peak runoff season, the Gallatin River turns into a whitewater kayaker or rafter’s playground: The powerful free-flowing river features Class 4 rapids and water levels that rise by 1,000 cubic feet per second in a matter of days.

Gear up and listen to the Big Sky Beats: River Runoff playlist on Spotify to get in the mood for your spring adventure on the river.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

Big Sky Beats: River Runoff

  1. “Keep Pushin” by REO Speeedwagon
  2. “Unknown Legend” by Shovels & Rope, Shakey Graves
  3. “Mountain Music” by Alabama
  4. “Mighty River” by Railroad Earth
  5. “Tonight We Ride” by Paul Eason
  6. “Fish and Whistle” by John Prine
  7. “Float On” by Modest Mouse
  8. “Mission” by Moon Taxi
  9. “Midnight Rider” by Allman Brothers Band
  10. “River Man” by The Last Bandoleros

Tucker Harris is the Digital Producer at Outlaw Partners.

