By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

The seasons are changing once again as we transition from a wintry wonderland to “mud season.” The sun shines, the snow melts and the ground slurps up as much of the snowpack as it can; Creeks begin to gurgle, rivers begin to roar and Ousel Falls gushes alive from its frozen state.

In peak runoff season, the Gallatin River turns into a whitewater kayaker or rafter’s playground: The powerful free-flowing river features Class 4 rapids and water levels that rise by 1,000 cubic feet per second in a matter of days.

Gear up and listen to the Big Sky Beats: River Runoff playlist on Spotify to get in the mood for your spring adventure on the river.

Big Sky Beats: River Runoff