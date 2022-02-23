By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

Montanans often like to crack the joke, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.” March weather in particular can be temperamental: One day its 50 degrees and sunny, the next it’s below freezing and (hopefully) dropping fresh snow onto Lone Mountain for us to play in.

Whether you’re ready for spring skiing or are still praying to the snow gods for more snow, March will likely have you covered in every kind of climate. Explore Big Sky brings you a playlist of mountain songs to listen to whether you’re soaking in the vitamin D or bundling up for a spring adventure.

Listen to “Big Sky Beats: Snowstorms and Sunshine” on Spotify here.