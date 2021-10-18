By Tucker Harris

Spooky season is upon us. Jack-o-lanterns glow on front door steps, parents are stocking up on Reese’s seasonal Halloween-shaped candy, and costumes are being imagined, stitched and ordered in preparation for Halloween weekend. Whether you need some tunes to blast on the speaker as you make your way from door to door, during your Halloween party with friends or in the shower to get you into the spooky spirit, Big Sky Beats has you covered with the best haunted songs.

From classics like Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to more modern Halloween tunes like Beyoncé’s “Haunted” and Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend,” this playlist has songs for everyone.

Pour yourself some apple cider, snack on a bowl of candy corn, dawn your favorite spooky costume and enjoy the Big Sky Beats: Spooky Season playlist. Listen here.