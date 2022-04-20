By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

Special Contributors: Jennifer Steele & Chance Lenay

As you plan your end-of-season celebrations, EBS wanted to bring you a little help from the experts of après: DJs Take a Chance and Jenn N Juice. From weekly parties at Big Sky Resort’s Base at Westward Social that filled the patio with overflowing champagne bottles and beats, to the new alpine bar at the Spring Powder Seeker Series at the Base of the Powder Seeker 6 lift, Big Sky Resort’s resident DJs know how to turn up the volume.

For our latest Big Sky Beats, we present a playlist curated by DJs Take a Chance and Jenn N Juice. Big Sky Beats: Top 10 Après Songs is an energetic mix reminiscent of some of your favorite après sets from the season. Enjoy this playlist on closing weekend and keep the party going as you carry the après spirit with you into your spring and summer activities.

“I listen to a bunch of my favorite DJs’ podcasts to keep up to date on music, and I listen to sets from festivals like Ultra, EDC and Coachella and get inspiration from those,” Steele said. “I’ve also been making my own music so I threw a few of those in there.”

Big Sky Beats: Top 10 Après songs