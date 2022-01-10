Big Sky Beats: ‘Yellowstone’ soundtrack

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

Season four of American drama television series “Yellowstone” just came to a close. Fans will have to patiently await season five’s release, which is set to go into production in May. In the meantime, Explore Big Sky brings you a playlist of our favorite soundtracks from these past four seasons.

Elevate your Yellowstone National Park trip by setting your experience to the Yellowstone soundtrack. Or just as well, relax from the comfort of your couch, enjoying these Western tunes to keep your Yellowstone stoke alive throughout the year. Listen on Spotify here.

Yellowstone Soundtrack