Big Sky Bites: Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins
By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF
I always feel guilty about letting overripe bananas go to waste. Fortunately, they’re the perfect ingredient to make delicious banana bread, to add to a smoothie, or my personal favorite: making banana chocolate chip muffins. This recipe is quick and simple and will create the perfect grab-and-go breakfast before hitting the slopes or a much-needed treat to get you through an afternoon slump. These muffins are not too sweet, they stay moist and will last you all week or up to three months in the freezer.
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe bananas
- 1/3 cup melted butter cooled
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Grease muffin tins or fill with muffin liners.
- Peel bananas and add them into a big bowl with the melted butter.
- Mash the butter and bananas together with a fork, blending until smooth.
- Add sugar, egg and vanilla extract and mix until combined.
- Stir in salt and baking soda.
- Add flour and chocolate chips, mix until combined, but not overdone.
- Divide into muffin tins.
- Bake for 18 min or until a toothpick pulls out clean.
