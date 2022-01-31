Big Sky Bites: Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

I always feel guilty about letting overripe bananas go to waste. Fortunately, they’re the perfect ingredient to make delicious banana bread, to add to a smoothie, or my personal favorite: making banana chocolate chip muffins. This recipe is quick and simple and will create the perfect grab-and-go breakfast before hitting the slopes or a much-needed treat to get you through an afternoon slump. These muffins are not too sweet, they stay moist and will last you all week or up to three months in the freezer.

Ingredients:

4 ripe bananas

1/3 cup melted butter cooled

2/3 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch of salt

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Method: