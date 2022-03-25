Big Sky Bites: Clay’s Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

I grew up following the instructions for homemade cookies from the back of the Nestle semi-sweet chocolate chip bag. Even if I slightly burnt the cookies, they always topped the charts. When my friend Clay shared her homemade chocolate chip cookie recipe, however, I threw Nestle to the wind and never looked back.

These cookies are perfect. The texture: crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside. The taste: the perfect blend of salty and sweet. The ingredients from the Nestle recipe stay the same for the most part, but it is the order in which you combine them that is the secret to the best cookies you will ever take a bite of. Grab a glass of milk and enjoy!

Ingredients: (listed in order of appearance)

1 cup butter, melted ¾ cup brown sugar ¾ cup white sugar 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 2 teaspoons vanilla 2 eggs 2 ¼ cups flour 1 ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions: