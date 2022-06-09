Culture
Big Sky Bites: Sushi stacks
By Tucker Harris
Homemade sushi can be difficult and complicated to make. Sushi stacks, however, are simple and the perfect alternative. I first tried this recipe back in college with friends, and then decided to give it another try recently after purchasing the Half Baked Harvest Cookbook which featured a similar tuna sushi stack recipe. It was as simple and delicious as I remembered.
Adapted from the Half Baked Harvest spicy tuna roll stack recipe, I opted to use salmon, but subbing tuna back in would be equally as delicious.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound salmon, cut into bites
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 green onion, sliced
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- 1 cup cooked sushi rice
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons siracha
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 2 avocados, diced
- Crispy wontons for serving (optional)
- 1 nori sheet
Directions:
- Cook the salmon in a skillet marinated with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and sesame oil and add in 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds, green onion, and red pepper flakes
- Toss the cooked rice with rice vinegar, sugar and salt in a medium-sized bowl
- Add salmon to the bottom of a measuring cup or similarly sized and shaped round cup. This is where you’ll form the stack.
- Combine diced avocado, green onion, salt and pepper in a bowl and add this as the next layer in your cup.
- Dice cucumbers and add as the next layer and firmly press down to secure.
- Top the stack with seasoned sushi rice. Pat everything down with the bottom of a spoon.
- Flip your cup by carefully wiggling ingredients onto a nori sheet.
- Create your sauce by combine mayonnaise, siracha and remaining soy sauce in small bowl.
- Top your stack with sauce, remaining green onion and sesame seeds. Repeat for additional stacks and enjoy!
Additional suggestions: Add diced mango for a sweeter flavor or jalapeños for a hotter kick with the cucumber layer.
Continue Reading