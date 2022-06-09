Big Sky Bites: Sushi stacks

By Tucker Harris

Homemade sushi can be difficult and complicated to make. Sushi stacks, however, are simple and the perfect alternative. I first tried this recipe back in college with friends, and then decided to give it another try recently after purchasing the Half Baked Harvest Cookbook which featured a similar tuna sushi stack recipe. It was as simple and delicious as I remembered.

Adapted from the Half Baked Harvest spicy tuna roll stack recipe, I opted to use salmon, but subbing tuna back in would be equally as delicious.

Ingredients:

1 pound salmon, cut into bites

4 tablespoons soy sauce

1 green onion, sliced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 cup cooked sushi rice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons siracha

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 cucumber, diced

2 avocados, diced

Crispy wontons for serving (optional)

1 nori sheet

Directions:

Cook the salmon in a skillet marinated with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and sesame oil and add in 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds, green onion, and red pepper flakes Toss the cooked rice with rice vinegar, sugar and salt in a medium-sized bowl Add salmon to the bottom of a measuring cup or similarly sized and shaped round cup. This is where you’ll form the stack. Combine diced avocado, green onion, salt and pepper in a bowl and add this as the next layer in your cup. Dice cucumbers and add as the next layer and firmly press down to secure. Top the stack with seasoned sushi rice. Pat everything down with the bottom of a spoon. Flip your cup by carefully wiggling ingredients onto a nori sheet. Create your sauce by combine mayonnaise, siracha and remaining soy sauce in small bowl. Top your stack with sauce, remaining green onion and sesame seeds. Repeat for additional stacks and enjoy!

Additional suggestions: Add diced mango for a sweeter flavor or jalapeños for a hotter kick with the cucumber layer.