Connect with us

Sports

Big Sky co-ed softball league standings

Published

12 hours ago

on

The Rubes compete against Lone Mountain Land Company on the evening of June 28. PHOTO BY JOSEPH T. O’CONNOR

EBS STAFF

The 22nd season of The Big Sky Softball League is underway with tight competition. Four teams, Milkies, The Huckers, Riverhouse and Wildcats are all top performers so far this season. As of July 1, Milkies sits undefeated with four wins.

The season runs June 6 through August 19—with games Monday through Wednesday—and the end of the season tournament will be played on the weekend of August 28. The league will not have games the week of July 4.

Below are softball standings as of July 1.

GRAPHIC BY ME BROWN

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

july, 2022

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X