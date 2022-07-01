Big Sky co-ed softball league standings

EBS STAFF

The 22nd season of The Big Sky Softball League is underway with tight competition. Four teams, Milkies, The Huckers, Riverhouse and Wildcats are all top performers so far this season. As of July 1, Milkies sits undefeated with four wins.

The season runs June 6 through August 19—with games Monday through Wednesday—and the end of the season tournament will be played on the weekend of August 28. The league will not have games the week of July 4.

Below are softball standings as of July 1.