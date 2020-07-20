Big Sky Community Library Reopens

BIG SKY COMMUNITY LIBRARY

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Community Library is reopening with restrictions starting this week. Library hours will be Monday through Tuesday from 1-6 p.m. To ensure the safety of all patrons using the library we are implementing certain expectations.

All patrons visiting the library four and older are required to wear masks. Masks will be available if you do not have one.

Capacity will be limited to six visitors at a time and your time will be limited to 30 minutes per visit.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Please do not reshelf your own books. If you touch a book please put it on a nearby cart to be shelved.

Remember to socially distance and remain six feet apart from others at all times.

Please use the provided hand sanitizer and wipes throughout the library.

Computer time will be limited to 30 minutes per visitor.

Please return ALL books and materials in the outside bin.

We will do our best to keep you safe, please help us out by being aware of the sanitary procedures that we are practicing.

We have missed you and the books are lonely. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging times. We will get through this together! For those of you uncomfortable coming into the library, curbside pickup is still available.