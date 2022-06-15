Big Sky Community Rodeo returns for fans of all ages

OUTLAW PARTNERS

Editor’s note: Big Sky Community Rodeo is produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners is the publisher of Explore Big Sky.

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Community Rodeo makes its third appearance at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Friday, July 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Designed for rodeo fans of all ages, the Community Rodeo features some of Montana State University’s finest up-and-coming rodeo athletes as they entertain with a variety of rodeo disciplines including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. Each rodeo discipline will feature five athletes competing in one long round and a shootout style short round format.

Mutton bustin’ and an additional special feature of 406 Rodeo miniature bucking stock ridden by junior roughstock kids will highlight the evening. Professional PBR and Western sports announcer Matt West will be announcing the event. Ticket holders can enjoy food and drink options at the venue including food trucks and bar service.

Limited tickets will be on sale soon.

Outlaw Partners is excited to bring this event back as a part of Big Sky’s Biggest Week, which kicks off July 13 with the Big Sky Art Auction and continues with a series of family-friendly events including the Community Street Dance, Community Day and Mutton Bustin’, the Dick Allgood Community Bingo Night and PBR Golf Tournament. The week will of course lead up to three nights of Big Sky PBR as the Challenger Series brings the best athletes and bulls in competition for the toughest sport on dirt, followed by live music each night. Read about the full lineup of events and buy tickets at outlaw.partners/bigskysbiggestweek/.