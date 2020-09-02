Big Sky farmers market continues into fall

BIG SKY TOWN CENTER

BIG SKY – The first snows of the season have dusted the peaks, there is a nip to the air and we can feel fall creeping in. September can be one of our favorite times of the year here in Montana, offering plenty of quality time with a quieter pace. Enjoy it and join us for the Big Sky Fall Market.

Stock up on the fall harvest and seasonal supplies from local Big Sky and southwest Montana farmers and artisans. Located in the Town Center Plaza in front of the Wilson Hotel every Wednesday in September from 5-8 p.m. As the days grow shorter and temps cool down, the Town Center Plaza is the perfect place to gather—enjoy two open fire pits, overhead on-demand radiant heat in the plaza seating area, lighting, surround sound, charging stations, free wifi, children’s playground, public art and much more.

Big Sky is open and healthy in Phase II. Please enjoy the event responsibly by wearing a mask, social distancing, sanitizing and staying home if you are feeling sick. We stand proud in support of #MontanaAware, a statewide initiative to slow the spread of COVID-19 by promoting safety measures for those traveling in and out of the State. To learn more about how to help protect our public health, visit www.visitbigsky.com/about-us/montanaaware/.