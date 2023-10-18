Connect with us

Big Sky Fire Department seeks Fire Inspector 

4 hours ago

Chief Megaard says he is most thankful to work alongside a great team at the Big Sky Fire Department. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHIEF GREG MEGAARD

EBS STAFF 

The Big Sky Fire Department is looking to fill the Fire Inspector position. The fire inspector would operate under the Deputy Fire Chief of Risk Reduction and Wildfire. 

A fire inspector would carry out “identified fire inspection and code enforcement activities within the fire district to make the Big Sky community a safer place for the residents and visitors,” the job description stated. 

Applications are due by Nov. 14, 2023 and a selection process will be announced a week after the application closes. Learn more here

