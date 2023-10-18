Big Sky Fire Department seeks Fire Inspector 

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Fire Department is looking to fill the Fire Inspector position. The fire inspector would operate under the Deputy Fire Chief of Risk Reduction and Wildfire.

A fire inspector would carry out “identified fire inspection and code enforcement activities within the fire district to make the Big Sky community a safer place for the residents and visitors,” the job description stated.

Applications are due by Nov. 14, 2023 and a selection process will be announced a week after the application closes. Learn more here.