Big Sky hosts coat drives to ensure community stays warm

EBS STAFF

Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling and winter is almost upon us. For those who lack the proper clothing to bundle up, Big Sky has two upcoming coat drives to support widespread warmth this season. Hosted by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Lone Mountain Land Company, the two coat drives this month offer an opportunity to clean out your closet and help out a neighbor.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties is hosting their second annual coat drive to collect new and gently used coats Nov. 29 through Dec. 15. Donation times are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Town Center office location: 55 Lone Peak Drive, Suite #3. Area residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the coat drive and helping Love Inc. and Thrive.

Big Sky Real Estate Co, Lone Mountain Land Co, The Wilson Hotel, Big Sky Town Center, Persnickety Cleaners, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, and Kelsey French teamed up to collect a bundle of coats which will be available for pick-up in the Big Sky Town Center Nov. 18 and 19. Coat pick-up will be located at the Wilson Hotel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks and sanitizing will be required upon entry. Each person can pick up one jacket.

“Last year when we hosted our OneWarm Coat Drive the community response was greater than we expected, 950 coats were donated in two weeks across Western Montana,” said Sarah Rainwater, coat drive ambassador and local resident. “The unprecedented crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the lives of thousands of Montanans. Bozeman and Big Sky families who were already struggling are now at severe risk, and many will be unable to pay their utility bills. The need for warmth this winter will be greater than ever before.”