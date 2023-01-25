Big Sky Local Governance, Inc. to open public meetings 

EBS STAFF

Big Sky Local Governance, Inc., a recently formed group exploring the possibility of incorporating Big Sky as a municipality, will engage the public for the first time in February.

On Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m., the group will host an orientation with a presentation and Q&A for new and existing volunteers at the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District boardroom.

“This is a chance to get caught up on what has brought the group to this point and the plan going forward,” Tim Kent, one representative of the group, wrote in an email to EBS. “BSLG is in the organization and research stage of exploring the incorporation issue. The focus of the current meetings is in determining the best methodology to do that research, prioritizing topics to be addressed and organizing volunteers to accomplish those goals. There are no result announcements planned at this time.”

On Feb. 17, the group will hold their monthly work session at 10 a.m. at the BSCWSD boardroom. Zoom invitations for both meetings will be sent before the event. Kent encouraged community members to email the group with questions.