Big Sky local opens cleansing center in Bozeman

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – A Big Sky local recently turned her lifetime interest in wellness into a service for the greater Bozeman community.

Candace VonBuren purchased Big Sky Cleansing Center in December 2021 and now offers detox services from colonics to footbaths with her clients Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Having lived in Big Sky for the past seven years, VonBuren is passionate about sharing her love for detox with her community. From teaching hot yoga classes as Santosha Wellness Center, to working alongside Dr. Andrea Wick, she has embedded herself into the local wellness network.

“It’s really imperative, I believe, for people to start really adding detoxification to their life,” VonBuren said.

Big Sky Cleansing Center specializes in two detox treatments: ionic foot spas and colon hydrotherapy.



For the ionic foot spas, VonBuren negatively charges water so that it pulls the positively charged toxins down from the body to the feet, VonBuren said. The water will change to various colors of orange, dark green, yellow or black by the end of one’s 40-minute session, created by the toxins that have been released.

“So basically, it looks really gross afterwards, but clients have reported that they feel really good,” Vonburen said. “Clients have reported that they feel clear and that they sleep very soundly [after the treatment],” she added.

Colon hydrotherapy, explained VonBuren, is the practice of putting a filtered, temperature-controlled water stream flow up the rectum to clean out the 5- to 7-foot colon.

VonBuren said her clients have reported the colon hydrotherapy has helped with skin issues, constipation, bloating, weight loss, fatigue, joint aches and hydration.

“We live in a place where it’s really, really dry,” VonBuren said. “I don’t think we can get enough water here in Montana, and this treatment is really hydrating.”

VonBuren works with Big Sky Natural Health in Big Sky. The two businesses share clients and patients and work together to help people live healthier lives, VonBuren said.

VonBuren estimates 50 percent of her clientele comes from Big Sky at the moment, and her goal is to open an additional Big Sky Cleansing Center in Big Sky.

“I love living in Big Sky more than anything,” VonBuren said. “I’ve lived all over the world and I feel like it’s my home.”

Overall, VonBuren hopes to expose her clientele and more Montanans to the benefits of detoxification through her practice.

“I’m grateful that I finally have something that I can bring to the table that’s a part of the community and that really helps the community,” she said.