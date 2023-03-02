Big Sky Medical Center completes ‘a nice arc of care’ 

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

After waiting for equipment and facility needs since 2020, Big Sky Medical Center opened its physical therapy clinic on Feb. 22.

BSMC rented space to Lone Peak Physical Therapy until 2020, when Bozeman Health bought out the clinic with the goal of providing in-house services, according to Anna Christensen, outpatient supervisor for physical therapy at Bozeman Health—which operates Big Sky’s only hospital. Christensen spoke on the phone with EBS about the new offering, which includes physical therapy access for the emergency department, and new swing bed, acute and outpatient care. Bozeman Health hired a physical therapist for its Big Sky location, Ally Brown, and is prepared to meet flexible demand with the help of therapists from Bozeman.

“We are excited to have a fully functioning facility,” Christensen said. “The biggest change is that patients can receive the full spectrum of care without having to leave Big Sky. We can see you in [the emergency department], and whenever you go home, you can follow up with Ally in the outpatient setting. A nice arc of care.”

Christensen added that BSMC is prepared to treat a broad spectrum of outpatient needs, from sports injuries and post-surgical recovery, to fall prevention and balance training. The clinic will bring BSMC closer to the standard of Bozeman Health’s larger locations in Bozeman and Belgrade.

“We’re excited to expand services to the community so they don’t have to travel as far for health care,” Christensen said. The clinic has seen patients since opening.