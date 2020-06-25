Big Sky PBR announces postponement of July event

New event date rescheduled for September 4-6, 2020

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners today announced the 10th annual Big Sky PBR scheduled for July 23-25, 2020 has been postponed and rescheduled to Labor Day weekend September 4-6, 2020.

“The health and safety of our fans, athletes, sponsors and staff remains our top priority,” said Eric Ladd, CEO of Outlaw Partners. “Given the unique circumstances COVID-19 has created, and as currently required by Montana’s reopening phasing, we have made the decision to postpone the event until September.”

Outlaw Partners and Freestone Productions, who co-produce the event, have been working closely with PBR corporate headquarters, local and state health agencies to ensure protocols are in place and the highest level of safety is met for the event.

“We are hopeful and excited to have the opportunity to keep the Big Sky PBR a fixture of the community in 2020,” said Ladd. “We’ve received a tremendous amount of feedback from the community encouraging us to move forward.”

Since its debut in 2011, the Big Sky PBR event has grown to three days, earned 7x PBR event of the year, and has a gross economic impact of $3.4 million annually for the Big Sky community.

All current bull riding tickets will directly transfer and be honored for the new dates, as follows:

Thursday, July 23 — Friday, September 4 (Bull Riding Night 1)

Friday, July 24 — Saturday, September 5 (Bull Riding Night 2)

Saturday, July 25 — Sunday, September 6 (Bull Riding Night 3, Championship)

Music-only tickets — TBA

Additional details and instructions for all ticket types and the event will be sent via email to current ticket holders on or before July 15. All three nights of the Big Sky PBR are currently sold out; additional tickets, if released, will be available via bigskypbr.com.