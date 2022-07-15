OUTLAW PARTNERS

What’s a day of bull riding without closing with some energetic live music? This year’s Big Sky PBR music lineup, made possible by sponsors Drink LMNT, SAV and Lone Mountain Land Company, will keep boots scootin’ and boogyin’.

Chancey Williams with special guest Sam Platts and the Plainsmen

Thursday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. Len Hill Park

He’s a former saddle bronc rider and Wyoming rodeo cowboy, and his songwriting shows it. Country music singer Chancey Williams is joining us on Thursday, July 21 for Big Sky PBR’s first night of live music in partnership with the Arts Council of Big Sky’s Music in the Mountains. Williams will be performing with special guest Sam Platts and the Plainsmen at Len Hill Park, free and open to the public.

The Tony Marques Band

Friday, July 22 at 9:30 p.m. SAV Stage at the

Big Sky Events Arena

The Tony Marques Band is Las Vegas’s premier country/rock band, and the will perform as a part of Big Sky PBR on Friday, July 22. Tony has opened for some of today’s biggest country stars including Big & Rich, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Billy Currington, Gary Allan, Charlie Daniels and Diamond Rio.

Hayes Carll

Saturday, July 23 at 9:30 p.m. SAV Stage at the

Big Sky Events Arena

True to his Texan roots, country singer/songwriter Hayes Carll is known for his poetic humorous lyrics. His debut album, Flowers & Liquor, was voted Best New Act by the Houston Press in 2022. Carll will bring Big Sky’s Biggest Week to a close on Saturday, July 23 with a live country music show you won’t soon forget.