Big Sky PBR night 2: “cowboy stuff”

Published

9 hours ago

on

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – It may have been a first for Big Sky last night when a bull escaped from the Big Sky Events Arena and darted for the center of town, but the cowboys of the PBR jumped into action like they’d been training for that moment for most of their lives—as many of them had.

After the bull was returned to his gate in the arena, where night two of the Big Sky PBR was buzzing with energy, bull riders Eli Vastbinder and Dakota Lewis rode horses back onto the dirt with roper Andy Bolich to a roaring applause.

“That’s cowboy stuff right there people,” said PBR entertainer Flint Rasmussen.

Night two of the Big Sky PBR was pumped with adrenaline as riders, bulls and fans alike brought their A-game. With a later start than night one, the crowd cheered on big-point rides well after dark before hitting the dance floor to enjoy music by the Tony Marques Band.

The Big Sky PBR returns for the event finale tonight at 7 p.m., where riders will compete in a final and championship round to earn big bucks before wrapping up what many call their favorite event of the season.

Scores

RiderBullRider ScoreBull Score
Bill HenryWSM’s Time in a Bottle87.542.5
Keyshawn WhitehorseOl’ Boy8742.5
Briggs MadsenSaint Joe41.586
Casey RobertsDennis the Menace41.585.5
Bob MitchellOl’ Brindle41.585.5
Dawson BrantonBlackstone4185
Dakota LouisGet Shorty4184.5
Jesse PetriLoose Lips41.584
Elijah MoraRisky Situation40.583.5
Marcus MastHey Bear4183

Photo Gallery

The Big Sky PBR’s professional bull riders make their entrance to a packed arena welcomed in by athletes from Montana State University. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
Montana State University athletes, including mascot Champ, presented the American flag while Bruce Anfinson sang the national anthem. PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER
Keyshawn Whitehorse clings on to a bucking bull with his hand raised high. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
Dakota Lewis gets ready to ride. PHOTO BY LEONORA WILLETT
Montana native Dakota Lewis rides a bull named “Get Shorty” to score 84.5 points. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
Briella Rauch, just five years old, holds on to a sheep to snag her second consecutive Mutton Bustin’ title. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
The crowd cheers on dancers as they show off their moves. PHOTO BY LEONORA WILLETT
Twenty two-year-old Briggs Madsen of the PBR Oklahoma Freedom Team had one of the final rides of the night. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
Everyone’s new favorite cowboy, Andy Bolich, wrangles bulls after riders fall off. Last night, he even rode through town after a loose bull. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
Twenty-year-old Bill Henry was last night’s winner, riding the bounty bull to score 90 points, taking home $10,000 in winnings. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
PBR fans made their way out of the bleachers to enjoy live music covers from the Tony Marques Band. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER

