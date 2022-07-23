Big Sky PBR night 2: “cowboy stuff”

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky PBR is co-produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners publishes Explore Big Sky.

BIG SKY – It may have been a first for Big Sky last night when a bull escaped from the Big Sky Events Arena and darted for the center of town, but the cowboys of the PBR jumped into action like they’d been training for that moment for most of their lives—as many of them had.

After the bull was returned to his gate in the arena, where night two of the Big Sky PBR was buzzing with energy, bull riders Eli Vastbinder and Dakota Lewis rode horses back onto the dirt with roper Andy Bolich to a roaring applause.

“That’s cowboy stuff right there people,” said PBR entertainer Flint Rasmussen.

Night two of the Big Sky PBR was pumped with adrenaline as riders, bulls and fans alike brought their A-game. With a later start than night one, the crowd cheered on big-point rides well after dark before hitting the dance floor to enjoy music by the Tony Marques Band.

The Big Sky PBR returns for the event finale tonight at 7 p.m., where riders will compete in a final and championship round to earn big bucks before wrapping up what many call their favorite event of the season.

Scores

Rider Bull Rider Score Bull Score Bill Henry WSM’s Time in a Bottle 87.5 42.5 Keyshawn Whitehorse Ol’ Boy 87 42.5 Briggs Madsen Saint Joe 41.5 86 Casey Roberts Dennis the Menace 41.5 85.5 Bob Mitchell Ol’ Brindle 41.5 85.5 Dawson Branton Blackstone 41 85 Dakota Louis Get Shorty 41 84.5 Jesse Petri Loose Lips 41.5 84 Elijah Mora Risky Situation 40.5 83.5 Marcus Mast Hey Bear 41 83

Photo Gallery

The Big Sky PBR’s professional bull riders make their entrance to a packed arena welcomed in by athletes from Montana State University. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON Montana State University athletes, including mascot Champ, presented the American flag while Bruce Anfinson sang the national anthem. PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER

Keyshawn Whitehorse clings on to a bucking bull with his hand raised high. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON

Dakota Lewis gets ready to ride. PHOTO BY LEONORA WILLETT Montana native Dakota Lewis rides a bull named “Get Shorty” to score 84.5 points. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON

Briella Rauch, just five years old, holds on to a sheep to snag her second consecutive Mutton Bustin’ title. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER The crowd cheers on dancers as they show off their moves. PHOTO BY LEONORA WILLETT

Twenty two-year-old Briggs Madsen of the PBR Oklahoma Freedom Team had one of the final rides of the night. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER

Everyone’s new favorite cowboy, Andy Bolich, wrangles bulls after riders fall off. Last night, he even rode through town after a loose bull. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON Twenty-year-old Bill Henry was last night’s winner, riding the bounty bull to score 90 points, taking home $10,000 in winnings. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER