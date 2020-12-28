Big Sky PBR returns for 10th year

Tickets on sale March 1

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners, event producers of Big Sky PBR and publisher of this newspaper, is thrilled to announce that Big Sky’s Biggest Week is back and is bigger than ever. We’re celebrating 10 Years of Big Sky PBR this year so big bulls, big acts and big sound are heading to Big Sky.

After more than a year full of virtual events, Big Sky PBR, seven-time Event of the Year and part of the PBR’s Touring Pro Division, will stomp into Town Center for a full week of action-packed events between July 16-24. The week kicks off on Friday, July 16 with the Big Sky Art Auction preview and Big Sky Community Rodeo.

On Saturday, July 17, auction bidders will gather in the basecamp tent located at the Plaza of The Wilson Hotel for the Big Sky Art Auction tent to bid on traditional and contemporary Western art, jewelry, and furniture. You will not want to miss this opportunity to bring home a piece for your mountain home.

The week continues into Tuesday, July 20 for a new day of activities, featuring a mutton bustin’ pre-ride competition for the kiddos to hold on tight and compete for a spot in the big show—the PBR bull riding events Thursday, July 22 through Saturday, July 24. To round out the night, help support local nonprofits by participating in the new Bingo Night event under the basecamp tent.

The action doesn’t stop there. Start practicing your putting game for the PBR Golf tournament at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin, an 8,000-yard Jack Nicklaus Signature Design Golf Course with Majestic Mountain views, on Wednesday, July 23. The event will benefit Western Sports Foundation.

Each night before the bull riding, there will be a special meet and greet opportunity to say “howdy” to the professional bull riders. Then, head on over to the PBR events arena for the real action on the dirt to see the cowboys compete for eight seconds of glory, followed by live music.

Legendary singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will hit the SAV stage at the PBR Arena on Saturday, July 24 for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of storytelling and music that have made the Houston, Texas native a renowned performer.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, the gritty, honkytonk Texas Country/American Red Dirt band will warm up the stage on Friday, July 23 with their chart-topping hits and iconic country sound.

The remaining tickets for bull riding include access to the nightly music events and go on sale Monday, March 1 at 9 a.m. MST online only at bigskypbr.com. Limited music-only tickets will also be available online at bigskypbr.com beginning March 1.

So, save the dates, dust off your hats and shine up your boots. We’ll see you there!