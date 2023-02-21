Big Sky PBR returns for 12th year

Big Sky’s Biggest Week will bring big acts and family fun to Town Center

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners is bringing back the most iconic wild west experience with the eight-time “Event of the Year” for the 12th annual Big Sky PBR and Big Sky’s Biggest Week. This year’s PBR event will be a one-of-a-kind immersive western experience starting the second attendees walk through the gates.

“I have been around the world three times and Big Sky is my favorite PBR stop,” says Cord McCoy, bull stock contractor, former professional rodeo cowboy and three-time The Amazing Race contestant. “The bulls always seem to love the cool mountain air and perform at their best there. Big Sky is going to be an even bigger event for us this year as we will showcase our next generation of bulls. We are not holding back; the power meets in Big Sky. We plan to bring the best athletes because we know the best fans will be there.”

Three nights of Big Sky PBR bull riding will take place Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22, featuring 40 of the world’s best cowboys going head-to-head with world-class bulls for the sport’s Challenger Series circuit

Tickets for the famed Big Sky PBR will go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. MST, online only at bigskypbr.com.

Big Sky’s Biggest Week, July 14-22, will include the Community Street Dance, Community Day with family-friendly activities, the 3rd Annual Dick Allgood Bingo Night and the PBR Golf Tournament, all punctuated by three nights of bull riding and live music.

Jamie McLean will hit the SAV Stage on Friday, July 21 followed by Grammy Award-winning local favorite and friend of Outlaw, Lukas Nelson to close out the week with an exhilarating show after the final round of bull riding on Saturday, July 22. Admission to the music after parties are included with PBR tickets, and music-only tickets will also be available for purchase.

“We are excited to take the Big Sky PBR experience to the next level this year,” said Ennion Williams, VP of Events at Outlaw Partners. “The energy and excitement that this carries in Big Sky is electric, and we look forward to bringing the community together again to celebrate the Biggest Week in Big Sky.”

Big Sky’s Biggest Week kicks off Friday, July 14 with the Big Sky Community Rodeo at the Big Sky Events Arena in Town Center. Rodeo fans and revelers will then dance the night away to the tunes of the Tony Marques Band at the Community Street Dance, which is free for all to attend.

Community Day will take place on Tuesday, July 18 and will feature carnival games, pony rides and additional activities for children. And back by popular demand, the Community Mutton Bustin’ is in the Big Sky Events Arena pitting young cowboys and cowgirls against their furry steeds.

Returning for its third year, the annual Dick Allgood Bingo Night will take place on Tuesday, July 18 under the big tent adjacent to the Big Sky Events Arena. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Big Sky local nonprofits.

For those who want to hit the links to support Western Sports Foundation, which gives funds and resources to rodeo athletes, the annual PBR Golf Tournament will take place at Black Bull golf course in Bozeman on Wednesday, July 19.