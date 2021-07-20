Big Sky Pride returns to Helena

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/20/21

Last week, hundreds gathered in Helena’s Anchor Park for the annual Big Sky Pride celebration for the first time since the pandemic. The LGBTQ community, alongside allies and local politicians including Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, gathered for the day’s festivities and to raise awareness for the discrimination and violence the groups face. “I will be your strongest ally,” Collins said during his speech, as he encouraged members of the LGBTQ community to get involved in polities to make change. “My door is always open to each and every one of you.”