Big Sky Resort announces pass options for 2021-22 season

BIG SKY – Spring is here and the skiing has been fantastic. With two weeks remaining in the season, we’re confident that we will finish out the season as planned on April 18. We couldn’t have done it without our incredible team members, guests, and the entire Big Sky community working together to make it a success. We have a busy offseason ahead of us, with Swift Current 6 construction resuming on April 19, and complete renovations of the Huntley Lodge and Summit Hotel already underway.



With this season nearly in the rearview mirror, we’re already looking ahead to the next by debuting our 2021-2022 season pass lineup, launching today, April 6, and offering the lowest prices on all pass options through April 30.



This season taught us a lot. Through several operational adaptations, our goal has always been to deliver guests the most exceptional on-mountain experience possible. We hope to continue that effort by making a significant shift to our pass lineup and lift ticket model to maximize our guest’s ability to ski and ride the high-alpine terrain off Lone Peak and minimize wait times at the Tram.



For the 2021/22 season, lift access products including lift tickets, Ikon and Mountain Collective passes, and select Big Sky Resort season passes will no longer have Tram access included as part of their base product. Tram access will now be offered as a day-of purchase at the Tram, or through a season-long Tram Access Packs that will offer guests a limited number of days to be used any day of the season.



For those who are committed to the high-alpine experience on Lone Peak, the Gold Pass remains the best option with unlimited, season-long access, including unlimited Tram access, with additional benefits offered from last season. With this new approach, Gold Passes will have limited availability so we encourage guests to secure their purchase while supplies last.



The Double Black Pass will also offer full-season ski access with 10 Tram days. We also added additional passholder benefits included with your purchase.



Ultimately, this quality versus quantity approach is a major shift in how we sell and manage access to our Tram. Our goal is to improve the guest experience and get the Tram line back to 30 minutes on average consistently. This requires strategic changes to make this a reality. The Lone Peak experience is like no other in North America, and we want to ensure a quality experience for all guests.



Big Sky Resort’s unique advantage has always been our 5,850 skiable acres, and we encourage everyone to use the entire mountain to create their desired ski experience. With these adjustments, we intend to improve the Tram experience for all.



We understand this is a significant shift and requires an additional stage of planning to access the Tram. However, we believe this model will provide guests with an elevated experience to the high-alpine terrain available, and alleviate the Tram wait times we’ve seen in the last few years.



While our complete pass lineup is now available for purchase at the lowest guaranteed prices, the new Tram Add-On products will be available for purchase later this summer, alongside daily lift tickets.



I know there will be many questions about the Tram Pack add-on—and while we are still working to organize all the intricacies of this paradigm shift—please reference the Tram FAQ to review our season pass lineup and learn more about the details we have to share at this time.



There is no doubt our community of skiers is growing and welcoming guests from all over the world. As we continue to grow as a destination, we will embrace those guests willing to explore our resort for the first time and those returning for their love of the mountain we have. At our core, we believe the guest experience takes priority, and we will not sacrifice that value and become just another high-volume ski resort.



The Big Sky mountain experience continues to evolve, and our commitment to keeping it unique and special stays true. Our 2025 Vision articulates the plan to build a best-in-class infrastructure to complement what is already the best ski terrain in North America.



We wish you a great summer ahead and hope to see you on the mountain next season.



— Troy Nedved, General Manager, Big Sky Resort