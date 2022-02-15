Big Sky Resort announces the last chapter of 2025 Vision

BIG SKY RESORT

Experientially transformative lift network and food and beverage facilities on Lone Mountain to headline the last chapter of 2025

Construction to begin Summer 2022 to kick off the multi-year initiative

BIG SKY – In the final phase of Big Sky 2025, Big Sky Resort will transform the winter and summer experience on the resort’s centerpiece, the iconic Lone Mountain.

The marquee projects in this transformation will be a base-to-summit lift network with world-class, on-mountain food and beverage additions, and a summit experience worthy of Europe’s highest peaks.

Key elements of the multi-year effort will start with a new tram to an enhanced Lone Mountain summit experience, connected to the base by a two-stage gondola with two mid-mountain food and beverage complexes and offering four seasons of adventures. The beginner Mountain Sports experience will be elevated with the creation of an on-mountain teaching center and the comfort of large glass-enclosed gondola cabins to transport guests up the mountain.

“The new lift system from the base area to the summit of Lone Peak will revolutionize the way we access

‘America’s Matterhorn’ in both winter and summer. In creating this must-do experience accessible to all, we will offer the premier high-alpine experience on Montana’s highest scenic overlook,” said Taylor Middleton, president and chief operating officer of Big Sky Resort. “While offering this incredible new lift access on Lone Peak, we will continue to preserve the core ski experience off the summit by managing the number of skiers every hour based on current conditions.”

“We couldn’t think of a more significant and emblematic series of initiatives to close out the transformation we’re accomplishing with the Big Sky 2025 vision. Coupling a truly world-class tram experience with the most architecturally thoughtful on-mountain food and beverage and Mountain Sports facilities will set a new standard for mountain communities in North America,” said Stephen Kircher, Chief executive officer and president of Boyne Resorts. “This innovative project will kick off an exciting new chapter in transforming the future of tourism in Big Sky and across southwest Montana, and sets the stage for planning Big Sky’s next steps.”

Future projects that will finish out the Big Sky 2025 vision will be showcased at bigsky2025.com.