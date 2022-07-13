Connect with us

Big Sky Resort Area District Survey closes July 15

1 day ago

By Leonora Willett EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

BIG SKY — The Big Sky Resort Area District is conducting two surveys gathering feedback to help guide how public tax dollars are invested in the Big Sky community. 

The resort tax board hosted two meetings on June 6 and 9 where $8M was awarded to 63 projects sponsored by 21 organizations.

Now, the district is looking for feedback on the fiscal year 2023 allocations process from community members and applicants. The FY23 Community Survey and FY23 Applicant Survey can both be found at resorttax.org.

Both surveys close on Friday, July 15. 

