Big Sky Resort begins phased summer opening May 20

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort today announced its phased reopening plan for summer activities, which kicks off on May 20. From golf, mountain biking, Basecamp, dining and lodging, the resort’s offerings mark the start of another active season in Big Sky.

The Big Sky Resort Golf Course is scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 20, weather dependent. Reservations and memberships are now available online here. The Bunker Deck and Grill, the golf course restaurant, will also open on May 20 for breakfast, lunch and dinner available for dine-in, delivery or takeout.

Swift Current 6, Ramcharger 8 and Explorer lifts will open for mountain biking and scenic rides on June 11 at 10 a.m., weather dependent. Lifts will run daily until 5 p.m. through Sept. 18. Bike Park passes and daily lift tickets are now available to purchase online here.

The climbing wall is one of the resort’s many summer activities at Big Sky Resort’s Basecamp. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIG SKY RESORT

Basecamp activities this summer will include Nature and Adventure Zipline tours, guided hikes, the bungee trampoline and giant swing, gemstone mining, mini golf and climbing wall opportunities. Basecamp will open on June 11, weather dependent. All Basecamp activities can be booked online here.

Dining services will reopen daily at Big Sky Resort on June 11, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner across multiple venues.

Resort lodging will open on June 10 for the summer season at the Summit Hotel and Huntley Lodge.

For more information, visit bigskyresort.com.