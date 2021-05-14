Big Sky Resort begins summer season

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – As the days get longer and warmer, Big Sky Resort will begin a phased opening for summer activities on Saturday, May 15.

Golf

To kick off the summer season, Big Sky Resort Golf Course will open on Saturday, May 15. Golf memberships and reservations for tee times are available online now.

The Bunker Deck and Grill at the Big Sky Golf Course will be open daily starting Saturday, May 15 for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Bunker will offer indoor and outdoor seating, delivery on the course and take out options.

Biking and scenic rides

Mountain Biking and Scenic Lift Rides on Ramcharger 8 will open for the summer season on June 12 (weather dependent). To better accommodate bikers, bike carrier capacity will increase on Ramcharger 8 by 33 percent, as well as a 50 percent increase in bike capacity on Explorer. Both Ramcharger 8 and Explorer chairlifts will run daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m for biking. Bike Park passes and daily lift tickets are available for purchase online now.

Basecamp activities

Summer activities including the Lone Peak Expedition, Nature and Adventure Ziplines, guided hikes, and base area activities will also open on June 12. Guests are encouraged to book all Basecamp activities online in advance.

Dining

Vista Hall and Vista Bar in Mountain Village will be open daily beginning Friday, June 12. Guests can choose between a wide variety of cuisines – including burgers, poke and bowls, soups and salads, coffee and espresso, and stone-fired pizza. In addition to plentiful indoor and outdoor seating at Vista Hall and Vista Bar, take out options are also available.

Chet’s Bar & Grill in the Huntley Lodge will offer daily a la carte breakfast beginning Friday, June 12.

Lodging

The Summit Hotel and Huntley Lodge will begin welcoming guests for the summer season on June 12. Lodging reservations can be made online, or by calling Big Sky Resort Reservations at (800) 548-4486.

“In addition to our normal scope of summer activities, this is a summer of incredible transformation as part of our Big Sky 2025 Vision,” said Troy Nedved, Big Sky Resort’s general manager. “With construction resuming on Swift Current 6, and renovations underway on the Summit Hotel and Huntley Lodge, we’re looking forward to sharing these improvements with our guests for the winter 21-22 season.”