Big Sky Resort bike park open for summer season

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — The summer bike park at Big Sky Resort opened on June 18 with service from the Explorer lift. Six trails from the lift are now ready for riders: Tango, Rabbit Run, Easy Rider, Fox Trot, Fade to Green and Takes Two.

The Ramcharger 8 and Swift Current 6 lifts will remain closed for bike hauling as snow is still covering trails in higher elevations. More terrain and lifts will be opened as conditions allow. For current conditions and lift status, refer to Big Sky Resort’s trail report.