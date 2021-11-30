Big Sky Resort completes final phase of Mountain Lodge East workforce housing complex

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – After three summers of construction, Big Sky Resort has completed the third and final phase of the Mountain Lodge East workforce housing campus. This final phase adds 36 new beds, completing the 186-bed complex in Mountain Village, walkable to the ski slopes.

“Every workforce housing bed we build has the effect of freeing up another bed in the community for someone else to live,” said Taylor Middleton, president and chief operating officer of Big Sky Resort. “The housing we’re building is designed to suit seasonal workers’ needs very well, including being close and affordable.”

The recent addition makes for 690 Big Sky Resort workforce housing accommodations in the community, more than six times the ski industry average.

“Expanding workforce housing walkable to the ski slopes aligns with our goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030,” said Amy Trad, Big Sky Resort’s sustainability specialist. “Offering team members affordability and a convenient commute while easing the burden on transportation infrastructure helps to take care of our people and planet.”

BIG SKY RESORT PHOTO

Mountain Lodge East was designed and constructed with occupant-friendly designs, which include refrigerators, cable TV, microwaves, and WiFi in each unit, and a brand-new laundry facility, similar to amenities in phases one and two, which opened in fall 2019 and fall 2020, respectively.

“Given the increased demand for housing in Big Sky, each seasonal workforce housing accommodation we can provide is that much more impactful,” said Brian Wheeler, vice president of real estate and development at Big Sky Resort. “The resort’s commitment to building new workforce housing continues to ramp up as we implement creative solutions to make Big Sky a more livable place.”

Big Sky Resort’s future plans include building more diverse housing options. “Our next steps include expanding both dormitory-style and multi-bedroom apartments to better fulfill evolving housing needs for the Big Sky Resort workforce,” Wheeler said.