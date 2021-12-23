Big Sky Resort mask policy update

BIG SKY RESORT

Big Sky Skiers & Riders,

Throughout this pandemic, we at Big Sky Resort have maintained the same goals – keep our team members, community, and guests safe, and stay open. We are currently on the front end of another large outbreak as a result of a more transmissible Covid variant. We were hoping to rely upon vaccinations and testing to keep major outbreaks in check, but it is now evident that requiring masks indoors is also necessary and the right thing to do in front of our peak holiday season.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 24, Big Sky Resort will transition to a new indoor mask requirement for both team members and guests. This only includes indoor, public spaces, and does not apply to outdoor areas. We all need to do our part, and by wearing masks in our public indoor facilities, it is likely we can keep this recent outbreak at bay and our guests and team members safer.

This decision was not made lightly, however, it is one step we can all take to keep each other healthy, safe, and open through the holiday season. I hope this effort will also help mitigate any closures of services at the resort due to an outbreak or exposure. As you know, our operating plans have always been flexible in order to react to the ever-changing Covid situation. Between the new variant and breakthrough cases, I feel confident that we are making the right decision.

We can use everyone’s help to show patience and kindness to each other and to our guests during this holiday season. There is still so much to be thankful for, and I appreciate you all for helping us stay safe through this holiday season.



Troy Nedved

General Manager, Big Sky Resort