Big Sky Resort not guilty in 2015 accident

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/22/21

A jury ruled that Big Sky Resort is not at fault for a ski accident involving Bozeman attorney John Meyer. In 2015, Meyer was skiing at the resort with a friend when he crossed into closed terrain. According to court documents, Big Sky Ski Patrol told the two that the area was closed, after which Meyer skied off a slope and crashed on a hidden cat track. He broke several ribs, his shoulder and arm and was in an induced coma for several days while in recovery. Meyer filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming $50 million in damages, but earlier this month the jury sided with the resort, deciding it was a case of assuming the inherent risk of skiing.