Big Sky Resort prioritizes workforce housing

BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort continues its commitment to providing seasonal workforce housing with the addition of the second phase of Mountain Lodge East, a newly-constructed campus in walking distance to the ski slopes. The new facility, which opens in December, will add 50 additional seasonal workforce housing beds for the 2020-21 ski season.

“Investment in workforce housing projects remains critical, especially given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Taylor Middleton, chief operating officer and president, Big Sky Resort. “For more than 25 years, Big Sky Resort has been investing in workforce housing campuses in our community without relying on public funds.”

The recent addition makes for more than 500 Big Sky Resort workforce housing accommodations in the Big Sky community, four times the industry average.

“Building more workforce housing walkable to the ski slopes offers not only a convenience for our team members, but a benefit to the entire Big Sky community by alleviating pressure on transportation infrastructure,” said Middleton.

Mountain Lodge East Phase Two offers occupant-friendly designs with refrigerators, cable TV, microwaves, WIFI and a brand-new laundry facility, similar to amenities in phase one, which opened in fall 2019.

This winter, all team members in workforce housing have an option to choose a single or double occupancy unit, allowing them to feel safe and comfortable in their living arrangements. Reducing density in workforce housing campuses is part of the resort’s health and safety protocols, developed using industry best practices and state and local health recommendations.

“Given the increased demand for housing in Big Sky, each seasonal workforce housing accommodation we can provide is that much more impactful,” said Brian Wheeler, Big Sky Resort’s Vice President of Real Estate Development and a member of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust. “Providing more seasonal workforce housing helps our team members find convenient and economical housing despite decreased inventory in the community.”