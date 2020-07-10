Big Sky Resort requires face coverings for all

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Effective Saturday, July 11, Big Sky Resort will require all of its employees and guests to wear face coverings while at the resort.

According to details outlined in the resort’s recent blog post, the mandate applies in all indoor public areas such as lobbies, restaurants, restrooms and all outdoor spaces where a six-foot distance cannot be achieved. This includes, but is not limited to, conference meetings, chairlift unloading and loading areas and biking when social distancing isn’t possible.

The requirement applies to all Big Sky Resort staff and guests over the age of five. The resort asks visitors to follow the guidance of team members and posted signage.