Big Sky Resort reveals details on new tram

EBS STAFF

In a marketing email sent on March 23, Big Sky Resort announced details on its new Lone Peak Tram, which will continue its two-year construction process this summer with an expected opening date by winter 2023-24.

Information about the tram was embedded in an announcement that season passes are being sold for the upcoming season.

The new tram will hold 75 riders with a set ratio of staff, skiers/snowboarders, and scenic riders allotted for each trip. “Capacity will be restricted based on mountain and operating conditions to preserve the experience of skiing and riding the tram,” the resort website states. The current Lone Peak Tram holds 15 riders—total capacity will increase five-fold.

The new tram will also continue charging for access, with one key change: Riders will be charged per-ride, at rates “posted daily and [varying] dependent on snow conditions, open trails, weather, and visibility,” according to the website. The current pricing scheme charges a flat rate per day. Per-ride rates will differ between skiers and scenic riders.

Resort officials were not available for comment on March 23.