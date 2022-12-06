Big Sky Resort to drop ropes on the North side 

EBS STAFF

In a Dec. 5 press release, Big Sky Resort announced they will open the Six Shooter lift on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Derringer and Lone Tree lifts will open on Friday, Dec. 9. The Madison Base Area will also open on Friday, including the Headwaters Grille.

The expanded terrain was announced in conjunction with a report that Sunday’s 7-inch dump brought the season snowfall total above 100 inches.

The Thunderwolf lift is typically scheduled to open in mid-December to allow snowmakers to lay a solid base on that terrain, according to resort officials, although no information was given with regards to this season’s opening.