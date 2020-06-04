Big Sky Resort to expand summer operations on July 1

Mountain Village lodging properties to open, ziplines and Basecamp activities available for private groups, expanded Mountain Village dining options

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY RESORT – Continuing with its planned phased opening approach, Big Sky Resort will expand summer operations in Mountain Village beginning July 1.

“As the State of Montana moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, Big Sky Resort is planning for our second phase of summer operations,” said Troy Nedved, general manager, Big Sky Resort. “We are looking forward to sharing the natural beauty and recreational assets of our mountain town with guests, while simultaneously keeping social distancing and sanitation top of mind.”

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the Summit Hotel, Village Center, and Shoshone Condominiums in Mountain Village will welcome guests on July 1. In addition to Vista Hall, dining options will be expanded to include Westward Social and Peaks Chophouse. Each restaurant will offer take-out options and limited indoor and outdoor seating.

In addition to mountain biking and scenic lift rides, Big Sky will offer many fun and exhilarating activities through Basecamp beginning on July 1. Guests can book private zipline tours, guided hikes, or head to the summit of Lone Peak for stunning views on the Lone Peak Expedition. All activities are bookable online and offered to private groups only to encourage social distancing.

Many operational protocols will be in place for the health and safety of our guests, team members, and community. All guests are encouraged to read Big Sky Resort’s safety practices and summer reopening plan before their trip.

“Safely offering more summer activities and lodging options are part of our flexible, adaptable approach to reopening,” added Nedved. “We are asking our guests to partner with us and adhere to new resort protocols to ensure a safe and healthy space for recreation this summer.”