Big Sky Resort to open for Summer Season

BIG SKY RESORT – As the days get longer and warmer, Big Sky Resort will begin a phased opening for summer activities on Friday, May 22.

“Our leadership team has been working diligently to develop a summer operations plan that follows state and local health guidelines, and takes the safety of our guests, employees, and community seriously,” said Troy Nedved, general manager, Big Sky Resort.

GOLF

To kick off Memorial Day Weekend, Big Sky Resort Golf Course will open on Friday, May 22. Reservations for tee times are available online now. Golf memberships will be available online on Tuesday, May 12, providing season-long access at a discounted rate for a limited time.



The Bunker Deck and Grill at the Big Sky Golf Course will be open daily starting Friday, May 29, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Bunker will offer limited outdoor seating, delivery on the course and take out options to encourage safe social distancing practices.

BIKING AND SCENIC RIDES

Mountain Biking and Scenic Lift Rides will open for the summer season on Friday, June 26. Both Ramcharger 8 and Explorer chairlifts will run daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Swift Current lift will run on Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer for biking and scenic rides, providing access to Big Sky’s 50 miles of hiking and biking trails.

DINING

Vista Hall and Vista Bar in Mountain Village will be open daily beginning Friday, June 26. Guests can choose between a wide variety of cuisines – including burgers, poke and bowls, soups and salads, coffee and espresso, and stone-fired pizza. In addition to plentiful indoor and outdoor seating at Vista Hall and Vista Bar, take out options are also available.

LODGING

The Whitewater Inn, located on Highway 191, will begin welcoming guests for the summer season on Friday, May 22. Lodging reservations can be made online, or by calling Big Sky Resort Reservations at 800.548.4486.

Opening dates for additional Big Sky Resort lodging properties, recreation, and services will be announced soon.

Please visit our website for information on social distancing and safety practices in light of COVID-19.

All summer products, passes and activities will be available for purchase online beginning Tuesday, May 12.

Nedved says that though this summer may look a little different, Big Sky Resort is focused on finding the right balance to recreate safely in the mountains and meadows of Big Sky.

“We look forward to safely welcoming guests back to Big Sky to golf, hike and ride in our beautiful summer playground. We ask that all of our guests continue to follow social distancing practices to help protect themselves and others,” said Nedved.