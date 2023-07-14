Big Sky Resort to open new retail store in Town Center

By Mario Carr EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Big Sky Resort will be opening a new retail store in Town Center, with an opening party to be held on July 19 at 5 p.m.. The event will include door prizes, a sidewalk sale and light refreshments.

The new Town Center retail location is located beside Fire Pit Park at 33 Lone Peak Drive. Providing a selection of Big Sky Resort logo apparel and lifestyle wear, along with gifts, décor, and home goods, the store will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this summer. Along with the sale of resort merch, there will be a SkyCard Express station, allowing guests to pick up their lift tickets before heading up to the mountain.

“We are thrilled to be part of the vibrant Town Center community. The Big Sky Resort Store allows us to engage with the community on a more personal level and serve our guests in a convenient location,” stated Zack Landen, the resort’s director of retail, in a Big Sky Resort press release.

The new story will include a SkyCard Express station for lift ticket pickup. PHOTO BY CLAIRE LICHTWARDT

The growth of the ski resort over the last 50 years has coincided with the growth of the Town Center and Meadow Village. Half a century since first chair, Big Sky Resort now hopes to provide a “premium shopping experience… perfect for adding a touch of Big Sky charm to homes or wardrobes,” according to the press release.