Big Sky Resort to open ski season on Thanksgiving Day, resume ticket and pass sales

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – In a letter posted on the Big Sky Resort (BSR) website from General Manager Troy Nedved and COO and President Taylor Middleton, BSR announced the commencement of the 2020-2021 ski season scheduled for Thanksgiving Day with adapted health and safety measures in place.

“Like everywhere else, we are carefully preparing for the safety of our environment, but are confident that even with adaptations, the thrill of skiing at Big Sky Resort will be as exhilarating as ever,” the letter states.

The letter also noted that after the June 15 sales suspension of lift tickets and season passes, BSR plans to once again offer tickets and passes for purchase ahead of opening day, but an exact date has not yet been determined.

COVID-19 has prolonged the installation of the new D-Line lift—a six passenger chair lift intended to take the place of the Swift Current chair lift—to the summer of 2021. However, this summer BSR progressed with work for the D-Line lift’s foundation, ahead of next summer’s installation. Additionally, the resort began construction on another new workforce housing project this summer.

To view the full letter visit bigskyresort.com/looking-ahead-to-ski-season