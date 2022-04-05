Culture
Big Sky Shootout returns to celebrate ski community
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – The Big Sky Shootout, a film festival tradition, returns to celebrate Big Sky’s ski community on Saturday, April 16 in the Wilson Hotel Ballroom.
Four showtime options are dispersed between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include admission, a free drink ticket, entry to win $4,000 in prizes from Grizzly Outfitters, music and entertainment by local DJ Missy O’Malley. Tickets also include admission into the after party and awards premiere at Tips Up starting at 9 p.m.
First place People’s Choice Awards for film and photo winners will go home with $500 cash and the GoPro Hero 10 Black. Other awards include Best Line, Big Air and Best Trick.
For more information on the Big Sky Shootout 2022 visit seconseasonco.com.
