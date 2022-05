Big Sky ‘Shoulder Season’ hours – Spring 2022

Below is a working list of “shoulder season” restaurant hours in Big Sky. Please email tucker@theoutlawpartners.com with updates or additions. This list has been compiled by The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce.

BIG SKY TOWN CENTER

ACRE Kitchen (406) 993-2333

Open Wednesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alberto’s Mexican Cuisine (406) 995-2326

Reopens mid-June

Beehive Basin Brewery (406) 995-7444

Open daily, 12-8 p.m.

Big Sky Dough (406) 995-4488

Reopens in June

Blue Buddha Sushi (406) 993-2583

Reopens May 24

Open Tuesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

The Cave Spirits & Liquor (406) 995-4343

Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

China Café (406) 995-4488

Reopens in June

Copper Whiskey Bar & Grille (406) 995-2233

Open Thursday-Sunday, 3-9 p.m.

Hungry Moose Market and Deli (406) 995-3045

Open daily, 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Independent (406) 995-7827

Open Tuesday-Saturday, May 1-16, Return to normal hours May 17

Lotus Pad Asian Cuisine (406) 995-2728

Open daily 5-9 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday Taco Days 12-8 p.m.

Niseko Ramen (406) 995-4350

Open Thursday-Sunday 3-9 p.m.

Ousel & Spur Pizza (406) 995-7175

Closed May 1-15, Reopens May 16, 5-9 p.m.

Perch at The Independent (406) 995-7175

Reopens mid-May

Open Wednesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Pinky G’s Pizza (406) 995-7492

Open Thursday-Monday, 1-9 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 5-9 p.m.

The Rocks Tasting Room (406) 995-2066

Open Sunday-Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Roxy’s Market (406) 995-2295

Open daily, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Steele Pressed Juice & Java (406) 489-2900

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sweet Buns Bakery (813) 340-0422

Open Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tips Up (406) 995-2773

Open Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to close, Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to close

WESTFORK PLAZA

Blue Moon Bakery (406) 995-2305

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2-8 p.m.

The Broken Spoke Bar & Grill (406) 995-2750

TBD

Caliber Coffee Roasters (406) 995-7311

Open Monday -Saturday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Gourmet Gals (406) 995-7300

Reopens early June

Open Thursday, Friday and Monday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Milkie’s Pizza & Pub (406) 995-2900

TBD

The Wrap Shack (406) 995-3099

Reopens May 31

MEADOW VILLAGE

The Country Market (406) 995-4636

Open daily 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Michaelangelo’s (406) 995-7373

Reopens June 9

Olive B’s Bistro (406) 995-3355

Reopens May 23, 4-9 p.m.

GALLATIN CANYON

Big Sky Community Food Bank (406) 995-2088

Open Tuesdays and Thursdays 3-7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays 11-3 p.m.

Closed Saturday-Monday

Big Sky Conoco Travel Shoppe (406) 995-4275

Open Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Bucks T-4 (406) 993-5222

Reopens June 15

Open daily 4-8:30 p.m.

Café 191 (406) 995-3232

Open daily 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Corral Bar, Steakhouse (406) 995-4249

Reopens May 9

Open Wednesday-Sunday, 3-10 p.m.

The Cosmic Café Food Truck (Exxon) (406) 599-7269

Open Thursday-Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday late hours, 4 p.m. to close

Pre-booked catering meals available all of May

Lone Perk Coffee Hut

Open daily, 6 a.m.–2 p.m.

McGill’s Restaurant and Saloon (406) 995-4283

Reopens May 27

Open Thursday-Monday, 5-8:30 p.m.

Rainbow Ranch Wild Caddis Restaurant (406) 995-4132

Open Wednesday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m.

Riverhouse BBQ & Events (406) 995-7427

Reopens late May/early June

Open daily 3-10 p.m.

Slider’s Deli (Conoco) (406) 995-4275

Closed, Reopens TBD

OTHER LOCATIONS

The Bunker Deck & Grill (406) 995-5567

Reopens late May

Horn & Cantle (406) 995-2782

Reopens May 19

Mi Pueblito Taco Bus (406) 223-6421

Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Sundays

Montage Big Sky (406) 993-8142

Closed

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE

Andiamo Italian Grille (406) 995-8041

Reopens June 11

Cabin Bar & Grill (406) 995-4244

Reopens June 11, open daily 6-9:30 p.m.

Carabiner (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Chet’s Bar & Grill (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Headwaters Grill (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Hungry Moose Market & Deli (406) 995-3075

Open daily, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Huntley Dining Room (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Montana Jack (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Montana Yurt Dinners (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Peaks Restaurant (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Pizza Works (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Scissorbills Saloon (406) 995-4933

Reopens June 11

Shedhorn Grill (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Vista Hall (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Westward Social (406) 995-5000

Reopens June 11

Yeti Dogs (406) 797-2017

Reopens June 11