Big Sky Ski Education Foundation’s 12th Annual Turkey Trot

BIG SKY — Join the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation for their 12th Annual Turkey Trot 5K to get a workout in before stuffing your bellies with a Thanksgiving meal.

Presented by Authentic Inc. and Ressler Cadillac, all proceeds will help BSSEF better serve its athletes, families, and community. Race entry includes a t-shirt and an event participation medal.

Registration and check-in will begin on Nov. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the BSSEF office or on Nov. 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the Fire Pit Park. The Race will begin at 9 a.m.

To register and for more information, visit the link here.