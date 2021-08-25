Sports
Big Sky softball standings
By Gabrielle Gasser EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – Regular season play for the Big Sky Softball League has come to an end culminating with the championship game the evening of Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The much-anticipated championship competition pitted the Hillbilly Huckers against the LPC Golden Goats and marked the end of summer in Big Sky. The end-of-season tournament will include 13 out of the 15 teams in the league starting on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. with play extending into Sunday.
1 HILLBILLY HUCKERS 13-1
2 LPC GOLDEN GOATS 12-2
3 THE BEARS 11-3
4 MILKIES BIG DOGS 11-3
5 YETI DOGS 10-4
6 YELLOWSTONE CLUB 8-6
7 LOTUS PAD 8-6
8 CAB LIZARDS 7-7
9 WESTFORK WILDCATS 7-7
10 THE CAVE 6-8
11 MOOSEKETEERS 5-9
12 BIG SKY BALLERS 3-11
13 THE BOMBERS 2-12
14 RUBES 1-13
15 THE MULLETS 0-14