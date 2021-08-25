Big Sky softball standings

By Gabrielle Gasser EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Regular season play for the Big Sky Softball League has come to an end culminating with the championship game the evening of Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The much-anticipated championship competition pitted the Hillbilly Huckers against the LPC Golden Goats and marked the end of summer in Big Sky. The end-of-season tournament will include 13 out of the 15 teams in the league starting on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. with play extending into Sunday.