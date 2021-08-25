Connect with us

Big Sky softball standings

3 hours ago

The Hillbilly Huckers pose with their first-place trophy at the end of the season last year. In 2020 the Huckers faced off against the LPC Golden Goats in the championship, the pairing that competed again in the championship this year. PHOTO COURTESY OF LEE HORNING

By Gabrielle Gasser EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Regular season play for the Big Sky Softball League has come to an end culminating with the championship game the evening of Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The much-anticipated championship competition pitted the Hillbilly Huckers against the LPC Golden Goats and marked the end of summer in Big Sky. The end-of-season tournament will include 13 out of the 15 teams in the league starting on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. with play extending into Sunday.

1  HILLBILLY HUCKERS     13-1

2   LPC GOLDEN GOATS   12-2

3   THE BEARS                    11-3

4   MILKIES BIG DOGS        11-3

5   YETI DOGS                      10-4

6   YELLOWSTONE CLUB    8-6

7   LOTUS PAD                      8-6

8   CAB LIZARDS                   7-7

9   WESTFORK WILDCATS   7-7

10 THE CAVE                         6-8

11     MOOSEKETEERS            5-9   

12 BIG SKY BALLERS            3-11

13 THE BOMBERS                 2-12

14   RUBES                             1-13 

15 THE MULLETS                   0-14

