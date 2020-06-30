Big Sky summer camp providers collaborate on shared community camp guidelines

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

BIG SKY – Throughout the spring, area non-profits met virtually every week and collaborated to provide virtual programming to the Big Sky Community during the spring shelter-in-place directives. Out of that effort, a shared set of COVID-related guidelines for operating summer youth programs was co-adopted by Big Sky summer camp and program providers. Nettie Bruner, Head of School at the Discovery Academy explains “the goal was to maintain as consistent messaging and practices as possible across the programs, using recommendations from Gallatin Valley Health Department and the CDC, so that families and participants know what to expect while attending any program in our area, in an effort to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible while opening up for the summer.”

The shared community camp guidelines can be found on the BSCO website at bscomt.org/camp-big-sky/ and will be updated as needed. All content is based on best practices for coronavirus outbreak prevention and mitigation as informed by the following sources: Gallatin City-County Health Department, Madison City-County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control, and American Camp Association. The following entities have agreed to abide by the basic Health & Safety guidelines outlined in the shared document as well as their own respective policies: Big Sky Community Organization, Big Sky Discovery Academy, Camp Moonlight, Yellowstone Club, Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, Jack Creek Preserve Foundation, Gallatin River Task Force.