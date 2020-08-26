Big Sky Virtual Town Hall presents: Back to school

OUTLAW PARTNERS

It’s a nationwide debate and one that even Big Sky is not immune to—what will the school year look like?

Join Explore Big Sky at the 13th session of Big Sky Virtual Town Hall Monday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. We will host six guests who will discuss what it’s like, from every level of academia, to prepare both teacher and students for going back-to-school during a pandemic, with additional commentary from a Bozeman Health medical professional.

The Aug. 31 panel includes Dr. Waded Cruzado, President Montana State University; Clayton Christian, Montana University System Commissioner of Higher Education; Dustin Shipman, BSSD Superintendent and Loren Bough, BSSD School Board Chairman; Nettie Breuner, Big Sky Discovery Academy Head of School; and Dr. Maren Dunn, Family Medicine Physician Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief, and Brandon Walker, EBS local editor. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

Big Sky Virtual Town Hall is presented by: L&K Real Estate, Shore to Summit Wealth Management and the Big Sky Chamber.