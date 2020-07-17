Big Sky Virtual Town Hall presents panel of nonprofit leaders

OUTLAW PARTNERS

Explore Big Sky is set to host another Big Sky Virtual Town Hall Tuesday, July 21 at 5 p.m. This is the 11th session in the series and will feature four nonprofit pillars of the Big Sky community as they discuss navigating a brave new world.

This week’s panel includes Jean Behr, Executive Director of Women in Action; Ciara Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of Big Sky Community Organization; Sarah Gaither Bivins, Operations Manager of the Big Sky Community Food Bank; and Kristin Gardner, Executive Director of the Gallatin River Task Force.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief, and Brandon Walker, EBS local editor. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

Big Sky Virtual Town Hall is presented by: Lone Pine Builders, Shore To Summit Wealth Management and the Chamber.