Big Sky Virtual Town Hall presents: the great western migration

OUTLAW PARTNERS

Explore Big Sky is set to host another Big Sky Virtual Town Hall Monday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. This is the 12th session in the series and will feature four panelists who will offer perspectives into the current climate of the real estate market in Southwest Montana.

This week’s panel includes Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of Landmark ERA; Eric Ladd, Owner of L&K Real Estate/CEO; Ania Bulis, VP of Sales for Big Sky Real Estate Company; and Mike Magrans, Principal of Ernst & Young.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief, and Brandon Walker, EBS local editor. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

Big Sky Virtual Town Hall is presented by: L&K Real Estate, Shore to Summit Wealth Management and the Big Sky Chamber.