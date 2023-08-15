Big Sky weather to stay relatively mild compared to surrounding areas through the end of the week 

EBS STAFF

Explore Big Sky reached out to forecasters at the National Weather Service of Great Falls to learn more about the upcoming heat wave projected across southwest Montana this week. According to the NWS, Big Sky can expect temperatures in the upper 80s with Thursday likely being the hottest day this week with a high near 88.

Conditions remain dry until Friday and there are chances of rain and thunderstorms each day on the weekend into early next week.

While Big Sky won’t be hit as hard by the heat wave, neighboring areas, such as Bozeman, are seeing temperatures in the low and mid 90s. Parts of eastern Montana will see temperatures of 100 degrees.